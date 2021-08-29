PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Sold by Liberty Street Advisors Inc.

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,500 shares during the period. PubMatic makes up 5.2% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of PubMatic worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after buying an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,133,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth $13,663,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,119. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.42. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 58.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

