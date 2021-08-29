PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PVH worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PVH by 184.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in PVH by 546.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $108.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.29. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

