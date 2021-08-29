QANplatform Price Down 81.7% Over Last Week (QANX)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. QANplatform has a market capitalization of $430,649.43 and $367,890.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QANplatform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QANplatform has traded down 81.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

QANplatform Coin Profile

QANplatform is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform . QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com . QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

QANplatform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QANplatform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

