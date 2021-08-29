QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.90 Million

Analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post sales of $72.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.80 million. QCR posted sales of $82.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $273.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.90 million to $279.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $270.97 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in QCR by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in QCR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in QCR by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in QCR by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCRH opened at $51.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $52.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

