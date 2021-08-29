QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Position Lessened by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,637 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.55% of QIWI worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of QIWI during the first quarter worth $283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in QIWI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in QIWI by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in QIWI by 29.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QIWI by 99.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Get QIWI alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. QIWI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11. QIWI plc has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

QIWI Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.