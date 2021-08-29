QLC Chain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $145,951.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and $145,951.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

