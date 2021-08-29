Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) versus Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Head-To-Head Survey

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) and Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Radius Global Infrastructure and Mitie Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Global Infrastructure N/A -2.99% -1.12% Mitie Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Radius Global Infrastructure and Mitie Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Global Infrastructure $69.76 million 19.37 -$175.91 million N/A N/A Mitie Group $2.76 billion 0.50 $115.06 million N/A N/A

Mitie Group has higher revenue and earnings than Radius Global Infrastructure.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and Mitie Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Global Infrastructure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mitie Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Radius Global Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.31%. Given Radius Global Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Radius Global Infrastructure is more favorable than Mitie Group.

Summary

Radius Global Infrastructure beats Mitie Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

