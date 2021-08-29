Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Holdings Raised by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Radware worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Radware by 5,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Radware by 52,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Radware by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.25, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDWR. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

