Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stake Reduced by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,885 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of Radware worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 82.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth $495,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Radware by 799.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth $1,444,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $34.32 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.65.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

