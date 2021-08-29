Raiden Network Token (RDN) Market Capitalization Tops $34.09 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $34.09 million and $541,355.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.10 or 0.00631579 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.