Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.83. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80.
Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.20%.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.
