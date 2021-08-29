Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.83. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RAIFY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

