Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.33. Randstad has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Equities analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RANJY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Randstad presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

