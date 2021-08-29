RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.67% of RE/MAX worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 180.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 226.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.49. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

RMAX has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

