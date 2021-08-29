Receive Access Ecosystem Market Capitalization Reaches $12.14 Million (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00004036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $12.14 million and approximately $33,419.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.02 or 0.00397729 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $508.35 or 0.01042070 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC.

