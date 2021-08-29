Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Update

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the July 29th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $17.50.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology Ltd. engages in the development and marketing of oilfield equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum firms. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, and Oilfield Environmental Protection.

