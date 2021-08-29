Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Update

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the July 29th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $17.50.

Recon Technology Ltd. engages in the development and marketing of oilfield equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum firms. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, and Oilfield Environmental Protection.

