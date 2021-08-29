Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $47.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $486,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

