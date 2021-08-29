Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

