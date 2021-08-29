Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. Benchmark decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.