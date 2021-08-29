Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 13,534 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

