Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 6,492 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,079 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF stock opened at $124.40 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $125.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.