Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,526 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357,353 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 283,520 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HP by 461.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 126,731 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 104,172 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HP by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,746,290 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $82,888,000 after purchasing an additional 42,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.59.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

