Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,541 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,749 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 120.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 594.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.