Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $120.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

