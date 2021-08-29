Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $1.30 Million in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,716 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORA. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ORA shares. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.