Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,441,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 54.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

