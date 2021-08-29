Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Avangrid stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.85.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

