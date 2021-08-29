Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after buying an additional 952,241 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after buying an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.77. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,514. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.