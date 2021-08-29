Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,719 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.19.

Fortinet stock opened at $316.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.84. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $317.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 117.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

