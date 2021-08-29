Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,307 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $224.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

