Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,344 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,299 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $261,317,000 after acquiring an additional 81,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,229.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.