Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,208 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Shares of AMP opened at $276.42 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $276.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

