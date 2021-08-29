Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 377 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $122,656,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 464.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 294,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 242,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,182,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $304.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

