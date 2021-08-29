Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 824 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Eaton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $170.03 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

