Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 874 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Twilio by 22.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 34.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,255,000 after acquiring an additional 741,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $361.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.52. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

