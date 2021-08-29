Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 998 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,106,000 after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $268.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.70.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

