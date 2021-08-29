Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after buying an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,563,000 after buying an additional 112,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,932,000 after buying an additional 191,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,706,000 after buying an additional 168,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $118.41 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

