Reef One Day Volume Reaches $53.50 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $329.02 million and approximately $53.50 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.00200501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,628,078,968 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

