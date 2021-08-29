Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Price Reaches $295.49

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be purchased for about $295.49 or 0.00605736 BTC on popular exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $31.13 million and approximately $257,242.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,765.87 or 0.99965981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00065371 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009731 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009326 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,336 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

