Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.3% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $48,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.81.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $663.29 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $674.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total value of $2,266,802.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,774.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,859 shares of company stock valued at $224,099,042. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

