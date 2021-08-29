Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $663.29. The stock had a trading volume of 424,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,200. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $674.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $594.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 363,859 shares of company stock valued at $224,099,042. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

