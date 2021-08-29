Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808,960 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 702,279 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Regions Financial worth $56,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Shares of RF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,228,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,761. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

