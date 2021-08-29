Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 414,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,162,000 after purchasing an additional 172,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,161,000 after purchasing an additional 132,585 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

