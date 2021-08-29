Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,476 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $16,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

