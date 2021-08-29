Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Relx by 215.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Relx by 847.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Relx by 293.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE:RELX opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.3351 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

