Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €38.58 ($45.39).

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of RNO opened at €31.18 ($36.68) on Friday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €33.02.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

