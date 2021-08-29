Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $0.16. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

REGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

In other news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,384.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 53,151 shares worth $3,330,914. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2,860.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 82,963 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 107,136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 839,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,494. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.72.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

