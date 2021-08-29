Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.56. 1,126,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,717. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $123.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.