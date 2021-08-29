Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Critical Survey

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24% Radware 5.53% 5.27% 3.25%

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radware has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Research Solutions and Radware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Radware 0 1 3 0 2.75

Research Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 108.67%. Radware has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.99%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Radware.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Radware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and Radware’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.06 million 2.10 -$660,000.00 ($0.03) -82.67 Radware $250.03 million 6.37 $9.64 million $0.30 114.40

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Radware beats Research Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement. The application delivery is designed to simplify operations while ensuring business applications resilience and application service level agreement. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel and Roy Zisapel on May 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

