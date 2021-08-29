Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Truist upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $64.61 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $3,118,218.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,510,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,295 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,547 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

