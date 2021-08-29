Reviewing Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) & Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Astra Space alerts:

4.7% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Astra Space and Leafbuyer Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies $2.53 million 3.08 -$5.51 million N/A N/A

Leafbuyer Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Astra Space and Leafbuyer Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Astra Space currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.40%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies -93.04% -1,277.67% -56.82%

Summary

Astra Space beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.